Reuters: Bombardier expects Global 7500 jet certification this month

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF], OTCQX:BDRBF) expects its Global 7500 business jet to receive certification this month from Canada’s transport regulator, a much needed milestone for the company to begin delivering the jet to clients, Reuters reports.

The Global 7500 is expected to enter service this year and is crucial to Bombardier’s turnaround efforts after it sold a majority stake in its CSeries commercial jetliner program to Airbus.

Bombardier is counting on deliveries of the long-range business jet to achieve a 25% increase in total company revenues to $20B by 2020 from 2017.

Bombardier has not disclosed the exact number of orders for the Global 7500, set to challenge U.S rival Gulfstream Aerospace (NYSE:GD), which received FAA certification for its G500 this year and soon expects certification for a second plane, the G600.