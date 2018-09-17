Japan's Maezawa named SpaceX's first private passenger

SpaceX (SPACE) will fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as the first ever private tourist to the moon on the company's next generation rocket, CEO Elon Musk announces.

Maezawa will attempt to be the first to return to the moon in nearly half a century, launching aboard a Big Falcon Rocket which SpaceX is developing.

Musk does not reveal the amount Maezawa paid for the mission, saying he is "not disclosing the amount but he's paying a very significant amount of money."

If all goes as planned, testing on the rocket would begin next year and the trip to the moon would be launched in 2023.