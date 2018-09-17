'Predator' tops box office despite low per-theater take

The Predator (FOX, FOXA) debuted at the top spot at the box office in a lackluster weekend, toppling the surprising lower-budget horror entry The Nun (NYSE:T).

The Nun fell off two-thirds from a Conjuring franchise-record opening to log $18.2M, not quite good enough to top The Predator's $24.6M (a surprisingly low total for a film that opened in more than 4,000 theaters).

A close third went to other newcomer A Simple Favor (LGF.A, LGF.B), which grossed $16M, just ahead of White Boy Rick's (NYSE:SNE) $8.9M.

In longer-running successes, Crazy Rich Asians (T) was No. 5 and hit $149.5M in cumulative domestic take in its fifth week; The Meg (T) hit $137M in its sixth week (and $506.6M worldwide); and Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (VIA, VIAB) reached $216.1M domestic and $760.9M worldwide.