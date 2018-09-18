Audi unveils e-tron and assist from Amazon

Taking aim at the home turf of rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) has unveiled its e-tron midsize SUV, which will be offered in the U.S. next year at a starting price of $75,795 before a $7,500 tax credit.

A range wasn't disclosed, but the EV is expected to get more than 295 miles when fully charged.

Audi is also partnering with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to sell and install the e-tron's home charging systems as the latter expands its reach into consumers' homes.