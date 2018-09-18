Markets shrug off fresh trade salvo

China has no choice but to retaliate against the latest round of U.S. tariffs in order to safeguard its rights and interest in a free trade world, the country's Commerce Ministry said as Vice Premier Liu He convened a meeting in Beijing to discuss the government's response.

Stocks across the globe seem to be shaking off the news, with some considering the announcement baked into prices, while others expect the U.S. economy to ride out the impact for now.

"Tariffs on another $200B will mean about 12% of U.S. imports have seen a tariff hike. That means an average tariff increase of 1.6% across all imports, so tiny compared to the 1930s, when they were 20%," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors.

Asia: Nikkei +1.4% ; Hang Seng +0.7% ; Shanghai +1.8% ; Sensex flat.

Europe: FTSE 100 flat; CAC 40 +0.7% ; DAX +0.7% .

U.S. futures: Dow +0.1% ; S&P +0.1% ; Nasdaq +0.2% .

Oil is down 0.7% at $68.45/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1202/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.99%.

