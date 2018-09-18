Space Force would cost $13B over 5 years

President Trump's planned creation of a Space Force could cost nearly $13B in its first five years, according to an internal document written by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson.

She proposes pushing ahead with the transition to a Space Force - a separate military branch that would require congressional approval - whose main focus would be competition with Russia and China.

