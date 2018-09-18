Jetlines partners with Radixx, a world-class reservation system

Canada Jetlines (OTCQB:JETMF) has selected Radixx International, Inc. as its Reservation System provider.

“We are very excited to announce this strategic partnership with Radixx. This is a very important milestone for Jetlines; it is the foundation of our all our commercial systems,” stated CEO, Javier Suarez. “Their new reservation system offers a full suite of services including a new responsive website and mobile application tailored to the needs of our customers, all while allowing Jetlines to maintain the necessary low-cost structure needed to provide our customers with ultra-low airfares.”