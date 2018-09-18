JAGGAER partners with Mastercard

JAGGAER has joined Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in its launch of Mastercard Track, a new trade platform designed to streamline and enhance global commercial business interactions.

Track targets the global B2B market that still relies on manual processes, which generate an estimated $500B

“Although the consumer payments market has evolved a lot in the last 20 years, B2B payments are still very manual,” says Claire Thompson, EVP Enterprise Partnerships, Mastercard. “In fact, nearly half of all global business transactions – $58 trillion [1]– are still done in paper. By consolidating information and digitizing work-flows, Mastercard Track will deliver easier onboarding of suppliers, more efficient risk management and greater payment visibility.”