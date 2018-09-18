Graham Corporation awarded three orders totaling $17.5M

Graham Corporation (NYSEMKT:GHM) has received three orders totaling approximately $17.5M.

The first order is for a new petrochemical facility to be built in the U.S. Gulf Coast, for which the company will provide vacuum condensers and ejector systems.

For the second order, company will provide ejector systems for capacity expansion at a Mideast crude oil refinery.

The third order involves replacing a Graham surface condenser that was installed in a U.S. crude oil refinery more than 40 years ago.

No revenue contribution associated with these orders is expected in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

James R. Lines, Graham’s President and Chief Executive Officer concluded, “As we look forward to fiscal 2020, we continue to project growth compared with our current guidance for fiscal 2019. This expectation is based on our growing backlog of work for the U.S. Navy and our traditional oil refining and chemical industries, along with a positive outlook for our key end markets.”