Marsh & Mclennan to acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) to acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc, a leading provider of insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits related advice, brokerage and associated services for $5.6B or $6.4B in enterprise value or £19.15/share (+33.7% premium to the closing price of £14.32/share on september 17, 2018).

The transaction will be funded by a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from debt financing.

The annual cost synergies are expected to be of approximately $250M that will be realized over the next three years, while one-time integration costs are expected to be ~$375M.

The transaction will be immediately accretive to adjusted cash EPS and will produce a double-digit internal rate of return. On an adjusted GAAP EPS basis, we anticipate the deal will be modestly dilutive in 2019, but we expect it to be neutral to adjusted GAAP EPS in 2020.

