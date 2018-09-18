NICE inContact announces alliance with General Dynamics Information Technology

NICE inContact, a NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) business announced General Dynamics Information Technology has selected NICE inContact’s CXone cloud customer experience platform to replace on-premises technology for over 900 agents supporting large federal agency clients.

“We are delighted to be selected by GDIT for this 900 seat deployment,” said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact. “NICE inContact is focused on delivering a flexible, unified and easy to integrate solution in CXone that provides both breadth and depth to meet a diverse set of contact center needs. We continuously innovate to help government organizations achieve their goals by powering exceptional citizen and agent experiences.”