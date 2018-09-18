MorphoSys and LEO Pharma expand strategic alliance to develop peptide-derived therapeutics

LEO Pharma A/S and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) expand their existing strategic alliance to include peptide-derived therapeutics. This alliance expands the existing partnership of the two companies signed in November 2016 to jointly discover and develop antibody-based therapies in dermatology.

Under the terms of the agreement, LEO Pharma will either develop lead molecules, or use them to aid the design of other drug candidates will have exclusive, worldwide rights of resulting drugs in dermatology.

MorphoSys will have an exclusive option to secure worldwide rights to any drugs arising from the collaboration in the field of oncology.

MorphoSys will receive R&D funding as well as success-based development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales of peptide drugs commercialized by LEO Pharma.

Further financial details were not disclosed.