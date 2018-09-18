Cognizant to acquire Advanced Technology Group

Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) to acquire Advanced Technology Group, to expand cloud quote-to-cash capabilities. The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

Financial terms not disclosed.

"Managing quote-to-cash effectively is a key part of a successful digital business model, providing a solid foundation for accelerating revenue growth, to rapidly introduce new products, and implement dynamic digital marketing strategies," said Rajesh Balaji, Global Delivery Head, Enterprise Application Services, Cognizant. "Cognizant has broad expertise helping clients around the world design, implement and manage their digital business strategies on the Salesforce platform. ATG's deep Q2C domain expertise and extensive Salesforce CPQ and Billing implementation offerings strengthen Cognizant's cloud solutions portfolio as clients increasingly shift to business models that are based on recurring revenue streams, subscriptions, consumption, IoT, and as-a-service offerings."