Volume strong at General Mills in FQ1

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) reports sales growth of 9% in FQ1 to $4.09B on flat organic sales gains. Price/mix added three percentage points to sales growth during the quarter and volume gains accounted for six points.

Sales for the convenience stores & foodservice segment rose 4% to $463M, with mid single-digit growth for the Focus 6 platforms led by snacks and frozen meal.

Gross margin fell 160 bps to 33.6% of sales as cost inflation cut into profitability and one-time accounting charge tied to the Blue Buffalo acquisition factored in.

Adjusted operating profit margin fell 80 basis points to 15.7% of sales during the quarter.

CEO update: "The Blue Buffalo transition is progressing well, and we continue to expect double-digit top and bottom-line growth for that business this year, excluding acquisition-related charges. And we're on track to deliver our financial commitments, with first-quarter adjusted operating profit and adjusted diluted EPS results ahead of our expectations. Based on these results and our outlook for the year, we are reaffirming our full-year fiscal 2019 targets."

