More on AutoZone's Q4 mixed results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) reports domestic same-store sales rose 2.2% in Q4.

Total auto parts sales up 3% to $3.5B.

Total domestic commercial sales expanded 7.1% to $731.83M.

Gross margin rate improved 80 bps to 53.6%, attributable to the impact of the sale of two business units completed during the year and higher merchandise margins.

Adjusted operating margin rate leveraged 20 bps to 20.3%.

Merchandise inventories grew 1.6% Y/Y to $3.94B.

Domestic store count +153 Y/Y to 5,618.

Store count +199 Y/Y to 6,202.

The company repurchased 974K shares for $665M during the quarter, at an average price of $683 per share.

AZO +0.47% premarket.

