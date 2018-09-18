Visa, Mastercard, U.S. financial institutions defendants reach settlement

Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and U.S. financial institutions agree to settle and resolve class claims in multi-district litigation brought by a class of U.S. retailers in 2005.

The agreement, an amendment to financial terms of a 2012 class settlement, addresses monetary claims and doesn't resolve class claims seeking modifications to network rules.

Proposed settlement amount is about $6.2B, which is $900M more than the original settlement.

Visa's share of the total represents about $4.1B, which will be satisfied through funds previously deposited with the court plus the $600M Visa deposited into its litigation escrow on June 28, 2018. Visa says no additional funds are required for this class settlement.

The settlement will be filed with the court seeking approval, says Mastercard. In addition to the original 2012 monetary terms, Mastercard's share of the agreement is an additional $108M.

Mastercard recorded a $210M charge in Q2 2018, which will cover the financial obligation under the agreement for estimated liabilities related to the filed and anticipated opt-out merchant cases.

MA +0.41% , V +0.09% in premarket trading.

