Sempra Energy reaches deal with Elliott, Bluescape

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says it has reached a cooperation agreement with activist shareholders Elliott Management and Bluescape Energy Partners, which own a combined 4.9% stake in SRE valued at $1.6B.

The parties say two new directors will be appointed to SRE's board in the coming weeks, and SRE will repurpose its LNG Construction and Technology Committee into a new LNG and Business Development Committee, consisting of its three current members and the two new directors.

SRE says it will update the market on results of its strategic review and any planned actions in Q1 2019.