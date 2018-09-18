Tilray receives approval from U.S. to import a medical cannabis study drug for a clinical trial at the UC San Diego CMCR

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announces that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has granted approval to import a cannabinoid study drug into U.S. from Canada for a clinical trial at the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research (CMCR) examining its safety, tolerability and efficacy for Essential Tremor (ET).

Tilray is providing a cannabinoid formulation for the trial in capsule form, which will allow researchers to test an investigational drug product containing two active ingredients extracted from the cannabis plant, cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The study is expected to begin in early 2019 with financial support from Tilray and the International Essential Tremor Foundation.