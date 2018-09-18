German automakers probed by EU for collusion

The European Union is investigating German automakers BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY, OTCPK:VWAPY) to see if they colluded to hold back clean emission technology.

An EU antitrust executive says the companies may have held meetings to discuss ways to limit the development and roll-out of certain emissions control systems sold in Europe.

"These technologies aim at making passenger cars less damaging to the environment. If proven, this collusion may have denied consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars, despite the technology being available to the manufacturers," said European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.