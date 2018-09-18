EMA accepts Bristol-Myers' marketing application for expanded use of Empliciti

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepts for review Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) marketing application seeking approval for EMPLICITI (elotuzumab), in combination with Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) POMALYST (pomalidomide) and low-dose dexamethasone, for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including Celgene's REVLIMID (lenalidomide) and a proteosome inhibitor, and have progressed on the last therapy.

EMPLICITI is currently approved in the EU to treat (in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone) adults with MM who received at least one prior line of therapy.

BMY is co-developing EMPLICITI with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).