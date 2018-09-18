Unum Group sees boosting long-term care GAAP reserves in Q3 by $590M

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) expects to increase its long-term care GAAP reserves in Q3 by about $590M after-tax as a result of completing its reserve review for its long-term care block of business.

Unum estimates an impact to its statutory reserves will be about $200M on a before-tax basis, covering both its active life and claim reserves for long-term care for all its legal entities.

Its capital deployment plan remains unchanged and Unum intends to resume share repurchase activity following the release of its Q3 results.

Q3 results are set to be announced on Oct. 24, 2018.

