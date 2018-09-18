BorgWarner posts guidance update

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) reels in guidance due to weakness in the China business.

Looking ahead to Q3, the auto supplier sees organic sales growth of 3.0% to 3.5% and EPS of $0.98 to $1.00 vs. $1.05 consensus.

For the full year, BorgWarner expects FY18 revenue of $10.49B to $10.58B vs. $10.64B to $10.75B prior and $10.73B consensus.

As part of its long-term outlook, BorgWarner guides for 2023 revenue for the combustion, hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion businesses to grow in excess of industry volume. Operating margin is expected to improve to the low 13% range2023 free cash flow of $1.0B is also antiicpated.