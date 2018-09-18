Senate passes opioid crisis bill

In a 99 - 1 vote, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill aimed at combating the opioid crisis. Among its more than 70 provisions is the STOP Act aimed at eliminating the flow of illegal drugs across the U.S. border (including synthetic opioids), an allowance for the FDA to require prescription opioids to be packaged in 3- or 7-day supply blister packs and incentives to develop a non-addictive painkiller.

Selected tickers: ENDP, MNK, OTCPK:INVVY, OTCPK:RBGLY, JNJ, INSY, OTCQB:ELTP, OPNT, AGN, TEVA, ABBV, ALKS, AMPH, COLL, PTIE, ACUR, PTX, ACRX, IPCI, KMPH, TRVN, CXW, BDSI, MYL, PRGO, ASRT, NKTR