LINN Energy, Roan Holdings reach deal to combine into new company

Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) says it reached a master reorganization agreement to combine Linn’s and Roan Holdings’ respective 50% equity interests in Roan Resources LLC to create a new company, Roan Resources, focusing on the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma.

Linn and Roan Resources formed a joint venture last year with Citizen Energy II LLC, with plans to eventually take the new entity public.

The new company will begin trading on the OTCQB under the ROAN ticker and plan to join the NYSE later this year.

The existing Roan LLC management team, including President and CEO Tony Maranto, will continue to lead Roan Resources following the reorganization.