BioTime appoints Brian Culley as Chief Executive Officer

BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) appoints Brian Culley as the Company’s CEO and a member of Board of Directors, effective September 17. Mr. Culley succeeds Co-CEOs Adi Mohanty and Dr. Michael West.

Mr. Culley's earlier positions include leadership roles in business development and technology transfer and as an early discovery researcher for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Dr. West will now be the full-time CEO of AgeX.

BioTime has entered into an employment agreement with Mr. Culley. As part of his agreement, the Board granted a non-qualified stock option to purchase 1,500,000 common shares with an exercise price equal to $2.31 per share as a material inducement to his hiring as President and CEO of the Company.