Fednat estimates Hurricane Florence aggregate gross liabilities of $4M

FNHC estimates that its aggregate gross liabilities as a result of Hurricane Florence, which will be paid out in the coming months, will be $4M based on preliminary post land fall catastrophe model estimates.

This estimate is well within our current non-Florida property catastrophe excess of loss first event reinsurance retention of $15M.

Further, any aggregate gross liabilities from Hurricane Florence will be reduced by 50% after taking into account the profit sharing agreement that FedNat has with the nonaffiliated managing general underwriter that writes our non-Florida property business thereby decreasing FedNat's estimated exposure to $2M.

Press Release