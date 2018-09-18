Roche launches two NAVIFY clinical decision support apps

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces the launch of the first two NAVIFY clinical decision support apps: The NAVIFY Clinical Trial Match and NAVIFY Publication Search apps help oncology care teams access relevant clinical trial information and publications more effectively.

NAVIFY Clinical Trial Match app identifies clinical trial options based on patient-specific attributes such as age, gender, biomarkers and various tumour information.

NAVIFY Publication Search app mines publication sources globally for most recent clinically and therapeutically relevant literature.

The launch of these first two apps is the start of the NAVIFY apps ecosystem.