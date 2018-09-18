Twin Disc readies $30M common stock offering

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) commenced an underwritten public offering of $30M of common stock. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $4.5M of common stock.

Net proceeds will be used to pay down existing indebtedness, which will make available other Company resources for general corporate and working capital purposes, including potentially funding future acquisitions.

There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Press Release