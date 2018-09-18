Alliance Data signs new multi-year agreement with Academy Sports + Outdoors

Columbus, Ohio‑based card services business of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has signed a new agreement to provide private label credit card services for Academy Sports + Outdoors, a growing sports, outdoor and recreation lifestyle retailer.

The company will also implement a full suite of data-driven marketing services for the card program to drive brand loyalty and help grow Academy's top-line sales.

Melisa Miller, president, Alliance Data's card services business, added, "We are so pleased to be partnering with Academy Sports + Outdoors. It is an exciting time for the brand as they continue to achieve impressive growth. We are committed to contributing to that growth by driving incremental top-line sales, and we look forward to partnering with a brand as committed as we are to building customer relationships, leveraging data-driven insights, and enhancing customer loyalty."