Viking Therapeutics' VK2809 successful in mid-stage NAFLD study; shares up 128% premarket

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is up a whopping 128% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating VK2809 in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).
The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in LDL-C versus placebo and also showed a statistically valid reduction in liver fat compared to placebo.
Specifically, the median change in liver fat was 58.1% versus 8.9% for control. The proportion of patients achieving at least a 30% reduction in liver fat was 83.3% compared to 18.2% for control.
VK2809 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported.
Complete results will be submitted for presentation at The Liver Meeting in San Francisco, November 9-13.
Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET.
