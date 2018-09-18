UBS downgrades Fortinet on "priced in" momentum

UBS downgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from Buy to Neutral and raises the price target from $80 to $90, a 2% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Fatima Boolani notes that the Buy rating was “predicated on growth, margins, and FCF coming ahead of Street expectations and underwriting multiple expansion.”

Boolani: “But with CY18E higher (rev 5%, FCF 12%), the PANW-valuation gap fully closed, and FTNT's 13% EV/S expansion vs. peer median 7% in the last month, this momentum appears priced in.”