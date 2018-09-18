MVC Capital to buy back up to $15M of stock

MVC Capital's (NYSE:MVC) board approves a $10M stock repurchase program, which will be completed by the end of CY2018 and will consist of an issuer tender offer and/or open market repurchases.

The board also directed the company to buy an additional $5M in stock on the open market in 2019, using a part of the proceeds of equity monetizations. The action also subject to MVC common stock continuing to trade at a significant discount to net asset value.

After discussions with certain shareholders, MVC's board nominates an additional director Scott Krase for election at the 2018 annual meeting to be held Oct. 30, 2018.

