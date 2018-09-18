SUPERVALU to sell 19 of its 36 St. Louis-based Shop ‘n Save stores to Schnuck Markets, Inc.

SUPERVALU (NYSE:SVU) to sell 19 of its 36 Shop ‘n Save grocery stores, primarily located in the St. Louis to Schnuck Markets, Inc. for an undisclosed term.

The transaction is expected to finish by late October 2018.

SUPERVALU and Schnucks will also enter into an agreement for the company to serve as the primary supplier for nine of Schnucks’ existing stores located across northern Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Mark Gross, SUPERVALU’s President and CEO said, “This transaction is an important step in the continued transformation of our business. Schnucks is an excellent retailer in the St. Louis area and we’re pleased that these stores will become a part of their operation, including continuing to serve the communities and providing jobs to many of our employees.”

Schnucks to also acquire related Shop ‘n Save Pharmacies and four Shop ‘n Save Fuel Centers.