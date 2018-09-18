Equillium readies IPO

La Jolla, CA-based Equillium (EQ) a prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The biotech develops treatments for severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Lead candidate is EQ001 (itolizumab), a monoclonal antibody that binds to an immune checkpoint receptor called CD6 that plays a key role in a wide range of immuno-inflammatory diseases. A Phase 1b/2 study in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) should launch in early 2019. Topline data from the 1b portion should be available within 12 months. In H1 2019, a Phase 2 in chronic aGVHD will start and a proof-of-concept study in severe asthma will be initiated.

The company acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to itolizumab from Biocon Limited in May 2017.

2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 2.2; Net Loss: (3.3); Cash Burn: (2.1).