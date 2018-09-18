Enbridge to buy out subsidiaries in deals valued at combined $8.2B

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) announces deals (I, II) to acquire all public equity of sponsored units Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP), Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings (OTC:EBGUF), simplifying its corporate structure and detailing a plan proposed in May.

EEP unitholders will receive 0.335 ENB common shares for each common unit owned, representing an 8.7% increase to the exchange ratio proposed by ENB on May 17.

EEQ shareholders will receive 0.335 ENB common shares for each share owned, which is at parity with the EEP exchange ratio.

EBGUF shareholders will receive 0.735 ENB common shares for each share owned plus C$0.45 cash per share, representing a 9.8% increase to the exchange ratio proposed on May 16, and 11.3% including the cash component.

ENB bought out its Spectra Energy Partners subsidiary in a deal announced in August.