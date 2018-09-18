Cracker Barrel down 6% post Q4 earnings results

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) reports comparable restaurant sales declined 0.4% in Q4, including a 3.1% increase in average check partially offset by a 3.5% decrease in store traffic.

Comparable retail sales rose 1.3%.

The average menu price increased ~2.7%.

Restaurant revenue grew 0.9% to $616.93M.

Retail revenue up 2.8% to $135.62M.

Operating margin rate down 100 bps to 10.2%.

Store count +11 Y/Y to 660.

FY2019 Guidance: Total revenue: ~$3.04B; Comparable store restaurant sales: flat to +1%; Comparable store retail sales: ~flat; Depreciation expense: ~$110M to $115M; Net interest expense: ~$17M; Operating margin rate: ~9.3%; Adjusted EPS: $8.95 to $9.10; Capex: ~$160M to $170M; Tax rate: 17% to 18%.

CBRL -5.8% premarket.

Previously: Cracker Barrel EPS of $2.19 (Sept. 18)