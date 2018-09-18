Leatt expanding product line with new 2019 DBX bike offerings and outerwear

Leatt Corporation (OTCQB:LEAT) announced the significant expansion of its Spring and Summer 2019 product offering with the addition of an entirely new selection of performance wear for competitive bicycle enthusiasts.

"These additions are a remarkable extension of the Leatt line, giving consumers a broader selection of products that exhibit the precision, performance, comfort and safety for which we are known," stated Leatt CEO, Sean Macdonald. "It also allows us to put more SKUs on shelves and online, empowering us to service our loyal customers while attracting new customers who want more Leatt items. We are now closer to essentially closing the apparel circuit for a performance athlete who can be protected from head-to-knee by Leatt products."