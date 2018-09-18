AstraZeneca's FASENRA shows safety and sustained efficacy in long-term phase III BORA trial in severe eosinophilic asthma

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announces results from the Phase III extension BORA trial evaluating the long-term safety and efficacy of FASENRA (benralizumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment in patients with severe eosinophilic asthma who had previously completed one of the two pivotal SIROCCO or CALIMA Phase III trials.

In the BORA trial, FASENRA given for an additional 56 weeks showed a safety and tolerability profile similar to that observed in the placebo-controlled SIROCCO and CALIMA trials, with no increase in the frequencies of overall or serious adverse events. The improvements were also maintained over the second year of treatment.

74% of patients with a baseline blood eosinophil count of 300 cells per μL or greater who received FASENRA every eight weeks continuously, were exacerbation-free in BORA in their second year of treatment and maintained improvements in lung function and asthma control.

65% and 66%, respectively, of patients with a baseline blood eosinophil count of 300 cells per μL or greater who received FASENRA 30 mg every eight weeks were exacerbation-free their first year of treatment in the one-year, predecessor SIROCCO and CALIMA trials (49% for placebo arms in both trials).

The BORA data will be presented on September 18, at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2018 in Paris, France.