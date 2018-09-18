Choice Hotels launches virtual pay online

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) has launched a virtual payment option on ChoiceHotels.com to create a seamless booking experience for corporate travelers.

"Travel managers have consistently told us that they want an easier booking process—so Choice delivered with yet another innovation," said Chad Fletcher, vice president of global sales, Choice Hotels. "By using our seamless, virtual-pay solution, travel managers can quickly and effortlessly book stays for their travelers without needing to present a personal credit card at check-in. Everyone wins with virtual pay."