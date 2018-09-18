Steel Dynamics issues below consensus Q3 earnings guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) forecasts Q3 earnings below analyst consensus, seeing EPS of $1.64-$1.68 vs. $1.70 consensus; Q2 EPS was $1.53, and year-ago Q3 EPS was $0.64.

STLD expects Q3 profitability from steel operations to continue to improve, based on strong underlying demand and meaningful metal spread expansion; pricing is expected to increase more than average scrap costs across the steel platform, resulting in increased profitability for both sheet and long product steel operations.

STLD expects Q3 earnings from metals recycling to decrease from Q2, as recycled non-ferrous shipments and pricing decline.