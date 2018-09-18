Money managers more bullish on U.S. than any other region: BofAML survey

Money managers with $724B are more optimistic than ever about U.S. profits, Bloomberg reports, citing a Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor survey. And where they're investing reflects that rosy outlook.

Allocation to U.S. stocks is 21% overweight, the highest since January 2015. That compares with eurozone equities at 11% overweight, an 18-month low.

Meanwhile emerging markets equities have fallen out of favor at a steep rate-- going from 43% overweight in April to 10% underweight, its lowest level since March 2016.

Regarding the global economy, about 24% of surveyed investors expect growth to decelerate in the next year. In August, only 7% saw global growth slowing in that time period.

