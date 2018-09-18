FSD Pharma inks deal with Canntab for production and market of oral dose delivery platforms

FSD Pharma (OTCPK:FSDDF) has signed a definitive collaboration and profit sharing agreement with Canntab Therapeutics Limited.

Under the terms of the Agreement, FSD Pharma will assist Canntab to obtain a license to process and sell cannabis products pursuant to the Cannabis Act and will provide Canntab with space at its facility, which is located just one hour east of Toronto in Cobourg, Ontario.

In consideration, Canntab will grant FSD Pharma certain royalty and profit sharing rights in connection with the sale of the Canntab Products. Canntab will provide FSD Pharma with 50% of the profits that it receives on any retail sales of Canntab Products and will pay a FSD Pharma royalty of 3.5% of sale price.