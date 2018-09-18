Zealand Pharma's dasiglucagon successful in late-stage study in severe hypoglycemia in diabetes

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating a single dose of Zealand Pharma's (NASDAQ:ZEAL) dasiglucagon for the treatment insulin-induced hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetics achieved all primary and secondary endpoints.
99% of treated patients recovered from low blood sugar within 15 minutes with a median time to glucose recovery of 10 minutes.
On the safety front, nausea occurred in 55% of patients and vomiting in 23%, comparable to Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) GlucaGen (53% and 19%, respectively).
The company is developing the product in a ready-to-use rescue pen called HypoPal.
Management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET to discuss the results.
Shares will resume trading at 9:00 am ET.
