Axios: US senators introducing bill on ZTE sanctions

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators will introduce a bill today that could reinstate sanctions against ZTE, according to Axios sources.

President Trump lifted the previous ZTE sanctions in May. The Commerce Departments’ punishments against ZTE included a seven-year ban on American firms supplying to the company, which is viewed as a national security threat.

The new bill would reimpose those punishments if ZTE were to violate any of the probationary conditions put in place to end the sanctions.

Potential movers on the news: ZTE suppliers Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA), Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR), NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN).