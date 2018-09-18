FedEx lower after wages/bonuses drag down profit

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) trades down 2.49% in premarket trading after higher bonuses for management and wage increases for hourly workers took a toll on profitability in Q2.

FedEx execs were also very clear on the conference call (transcript) that the U.S.-China tariff battle is having a negative impact on business. Still, FedEx issued a strong annual outlook (EPS $17.20 to $17.80 vs. $17.00 to $17.60 prior and $17.39 consensus) on the expectation for strength in both the parcel and air cargo businesses despite any continuation of the tariff tiff. On the cost side, the company sees the move to Saturday deliveries as a way to add capacity without the cost of new buildings.