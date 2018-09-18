Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group to sell Sullivan’s Steakhouse to Romano’s Macaroni Grill for ~$32M

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) to sell Sullivan’s Steakhouse to Romano’s Macaroni Grill for gross proceeds of approximately $32M.

The transaction is expected to close on or before September 30.

Scott Smith, who had served as President of Sullivan's Steakhouse since January 2017, will remain with Del Frisco’s and assume similar responsibilities for Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, succeeding Ray Risley who has resigned to pursue other interests.

Norman Abdallah, CEO of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc., said, “The sale of Sullivan’s Steakhouse enhances our financial condition while enabling us to sharpen our focus on opportunities with the highest potential for strong returns. These include executing our Emerging Brands integration and expanding our core concepts of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Barcelona Wine Bar and bartaco. We wish our colleagues at Sullivan’s Steakhouse all the best under their new ownership.”