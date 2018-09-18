Rainmaker Worldwide ships initial $100K order of its proprietary Water-to-Water technology

Rainmaker Worldwide (OTCPK:RAKR) has shipped its initial Water-to-Water unit, valued at $100K to its distributor Drops Jamaica.

Michael O’Connor, President and CEO of Rainmaker Worldwide, said, “We are exceptionally pleased to work with our partners in Jamaica, with whom we share the common objective to provide clean drinking water to those who need it most. We believe our decentralized and cost-effective technologies are ideally suited to these acute situations of water need. RAKR's corporate mission encourages significant contributions to the social, economic and environmental needs of the communities in which we operate, while creating value for our shareholders. We look forward to collaborating closely with our local team to develop a long-term strategy for the region.”