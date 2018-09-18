BHP wants to drop Billiton from its name

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) will ask shareholders to vote to rename the company BHP Group, part of a rebranding push that has focused on its Australian roots.

Shareholders in BHP Billiton PLC will be asked to vote on the name change at the annual meeting in October, and owners of Australia-listed BHP Billiton Ltd. at the annual meeting the next month in Adelaide.

BHP also says CEO Andrew Mackenzie received a $100K pay rise in the latest financial year but missed out on a higher increase after two fatalities and lower than targeted production of key commodities.

The increase bumped Mackenzie’s pay to $4.66M from $4.55M a year earlier; his base salary remained at $1.7M, where it has been frozen since he took the top job in 2013.