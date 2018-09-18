Mizuho ups its AMD target after Asia tour

Mizuho increases its AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $20 to $36, an 11% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Vijay Rakesh cites an Asian tour where the firm met OEMs and distributors in the PC supply chain. The tour left Mizuho feeling that Q3 GPU channel inventory is substantially higher than earlier this year with pricing softening.

The analyst notes Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) 14nm shortage and says AMD’s EPYC shipment is expected to provide a key spike in Q4.