Achieve Life Sciences up 12% premarket on new cytisine data

Nano cap Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is up 12% premarket on light volume on the heels of new data from an observational study in Russia for smoking cessation candidate cytisine. The results were just published in the International Journal of Drug Policy.

Participants receiving cytisine were three times more likely to achieve abstinence from smoking for 90 days than those who attempted to quit with nicotine replacement therapy (NRT). The best results were achieved when subjects also received behavioral support and counseling.

A Phase 2 study should launch in Q4 with topline results available in Q2 2019.

